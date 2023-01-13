Meeting discusses reconstruction, rehab in flood affected districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sharif Hussain here on Friday chaired the 4th meeting of the Core Coordination Committee (CCC). UN agencies and partner representatives participated in the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen coordination, financial resource mapping and assessment of public-private partnership and community owned projects.

Speaking on the occasion, DG PDMA Sharif Hussain emphasized on the efforts for better and early reconstruction and rehabilitation in the 17 flood affected districts of KP.