UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Discusses Recovery Of Regional, District Excise Offices

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:46 PM

Meeting discusses recovery of regional, district excise offices

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Excise, Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss recovery in district and regional offices of excise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Excise, Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss recovery in district and regional offices of excise.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Excise, islam Zaib, Director General Excise, Fayaz Ali Shah, Deputy Director Narcotics Control, Askar Khan, Director Revenue, Salahuddin and District Excise Officers.

The participants of the meeting discussed recovery details of July and August and performance of district and regional excise offices.

The performance of Excise and Taxation Officers were also reviewed and directives were issued to achieve recovery target.

The meeting was also briefed about performance of narcotics department and details of confiscated vehicles.

The meeting also stressed to expedite work on reforms and improve productivity of the excise department.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Ghazi July August

Recent Stories

Infantino underlines FIFA’s continued commitment ..

31 minutes ago

Russian National Football Team U21 Qualifies for U ..

6 seconds ago

Chief Minister directs introduction of e-work orde ..

7 seconds ago

Model Courts awards death sentence to 4, RI to 6 a ..

10 seconds ago

Revolutionary initiative of PTI govt highlighted b ..

17 seconds ago

AC adjourns hearing against Zardari in money laund ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.