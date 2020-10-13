Meeting discusses recovery of regional, district excise offices

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Excise, Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss recovery in district and regional offices of excise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Excise, Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss recovery in district and regional offices of excise.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Excise, islam Zaib, Director General Excise, Fayaz Ali Shah, Deputy Director Narcotics Control, Askar Khan, Director Revenue, Salahuddin and District Excise Officers.

The participants of the meeting discussed recovery details of July and August and performance of district and regional excise offices.

The performance of Excise and Taxation Officers were also reviewed and directives were issued to achieve recovery target.

The meeting was also briefed about performance of narcotics department and details of confiscated vehicles.

The meeting also stressed to expedite work on reforms and improve productivity of the excise department.