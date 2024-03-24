Meeting Discusses Reforms In Punjab Land Records Authority
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) Director General Saira Umar provided an update on the current projects underway within the authority, including advancements in land facility centers, the Dastak app, monitoring dashboard, and e-registration.
Additionally, progress in streamlining property transfer processes for Overseas Pakistanis was assessed. Saira Umar informed the meeting that the mapping of locations under the PLUS project is currently in progress.
