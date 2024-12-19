Meeting discusses remission of sentence for prisoners

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedullah Gondal chaired a meeting on Thursday to discuss the remission of sentences for prisoners, who demonstrated improvement in their academic qualifications during their incarceration.

The meeting was attended by Naveed Ahmed Gondal, Superintendent of High-Security Jail Mianwali; Khan Waheed Khan, Superintendent of District Jail Sargodha; Asif Mumtaz, Deputy Superintendent of District Jail Sargodha; Abdul Basit, Assistant Superintendent from the Regional Office Sargodha; Sikandar Khan, Assistant Superintendent of District Jail Sargodha; and Qari Abdul Ghaffar, religious teacher at Central Jail Mianwali.

During the meeting, four remission cases were reviewed. These included two cases where prisoners completed Taleem-ul-Quran courses, and two cases where prisoners obtained matriculation certificates.

After deliberations, DIG Saeedullah Gondal forwarded proposals to the Inspector General of Prisons (IGP) Punjab. The proposals recommended sentence remissions of two years each for two prisoners and two years and seven months for the remaining two prisoners.