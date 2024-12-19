Meeting Discusses Remission Of Sentence For Prisoners
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedullah Gondal chaired a meeting on Thursday to discuss the remission of sentences for prisoners, who demonstrated improvement in their academic qualifications during their incarceration.
The meeting was attended by Naveed Ahmed Gondal, Superintendent of High-Security Jail Mianwali; Khan Waheed Khan, Superintendent of District Jail Sargodha; Asif Mumtaz, Deputy Superintendent of District Jail Sargodha; Abdul Basit, Assistant Superintendent from the Regional Office Sargodha; Sikandar Khan, Assistant Superintendent of District Jail Sargodha; and Qari Abdul Ghaffar, religious teacher at Central Jail Mianwali.
During the meeting, four remission cases were reviewed. These included two cases where prisoners completed Taleem-ul-Quran courses, and two cases where prisoners obtained matriculation certificates.
After deliberations, DIG Saeedullah Gondal forwarded proposals to the Inspector General of Prisons (IGP) Punjab. The proposals recommended sentence remissions of two years each for two prisoners and two years and seven months for the remaining two prisoners.
Recent Stories
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day
Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting discusses remission of sentence for prisoners2 minutes ago
-
Police recover liquor12 minutes ago
-
Women’s education key to national progress, global competitiveness: Governor Kundi12 minutes ago
-
E&T deptt gears up for tax compliance, vehicle regulations12 minutes ago
-
OGDCL announces production commencement from Kunnar West Well-03 in Hyderabad, Sindh23 minutes ago
-
SCCI chairman stresses practical steps for economic growth33 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 2743 minutes ago
-
One killed, four injured in two road mishaps53 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another receives injuries in road mishap1 hour ago
-
NEPRA pursues 71 cases of excessive billing against delinquent DISCOs, NA told1 hour ago
-
Masarat condemns India’s oppressive policies in IIOJK, urges int’l intervention2 hours ago
-
KP govt's development projects marred by massive corruption: Khizer Hayat2 hours ago