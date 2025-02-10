Open Menu

Meeting Discusses Remission Of Sentence For Prisoners

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha region Saeedullah Gondal chaired a meeting on Monday to discuss the remission of sentences for prisoners, who improved their academic qualifications during their incarceration.

The meeting was attended by Naveed Ahmed Gondal, Superintendent of High-Security Jail Mianwali; Khan Waheed Khan, Superintendent of District Jail Sargodha; Asif Mumtaz, Deputy Superintendent of District Jail Sargodha; Abdul Basit, Assistant Superintendent from the Regional Office Sargodha; Sikandar Khan, Assistant Superintendent of District Jail Sargodha; and Qari Abdul Ghaffar, religious teacher at Central Jail Mianwali

During the meeting, nine remission cases were reviewed.

These included four cases where prisoners completed Taleem-ul-Quran courses, and other cases where prisoners obtained matriculation certificates.

After deliberations, DIG Saeed ullah Gondal forwarded proposals to the Inspector General of Prisons (IGP) Punjab. The proposals recommended sentence remissions of two years each for two prisoners and two years and seven months for the remaining two prisoners.

