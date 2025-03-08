Meeting discusses remission of sentence for prisoners

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Saeed ullah Gondal chaired a meeting on Saturday to discuss the remission of sentences for prisoners, who improved their academic qualifications during their incarceration.

The meeting was attended by Naveed Ahmed Gondal, Superintendent of High-Security Jail Mianwali; Khan Waheed Khan, Superintendent of District Jail Sargodha; Asif Mumtaz, Deputy Superintendent of District Jail Sargodha; Abdul Basit, Assistant Superintendent from the Regional Office Sargodha; Sikandar Khan, Assistant Superintendent of District Jail Sargodha; and Qari Abdul Ghaffar, religious teacher at Central Jail Mianwali

During the meeting, nine remission cases were reviewed.

These included four cases where prisoners completed Taleem-ul-Quran courses, and other cases where prisoners obtained matriculation certificates. After deliberations, DIG Saeed ullah Gondal forwarded proposals to the Inspector General of Prisons (IGP) Punjab. The proposals recommended sentence remissions of two years each for two prisoners and two years and seven months for the remaining two prisoners while other twos were given minor concession of three months.