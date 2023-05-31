UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discusses Remodeling Of Warsak Canal System Project

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Meeting discusses Remodeling of Warsak Canal System Project

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Haji Fazal Elahi on Wednesday presided over a meeting at the Project Directorate of Remodeling of Warsak Canal Stem to discuss the matters relating to remodeling of the project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Haji Fazal Elahi on Wednesday presided over a meeting at the Project Directorate of Remodeling of Warsak Canal Stem to discuss the matters relating to remodeling of the project.

During the meeting, the minister was told that the water flow from Warsak Dam was 500 cusecs which would increase to 1250 cusecs after the completion of the Remodeling of Warsak Canal System Project.

He was informed about the construction work and development of the project and statistics regarding efficiency, cost, expenses and difficulties.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister said that thousands of acres of land in Peshawar and Nowshera would be irrigated through the Remodeling of Warsak Canal System Project.

He appreciated the work of the Directorate and directed to complete the project within the stipulated time ensuring quality of work.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Dam Nowshera From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of ..

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of health facilities in Q1 2023

13 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in finan ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in financing deals at Make It in the E ..

13 minutes ago
 Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Dr ..

Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Drop Since 2009 in April - Autho ..

6 minutes ago
 EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to ..

EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to Moldova - Von Der Leyen

6 minutes ago
 Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth co ..

Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth concerns

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir says e ..

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir says electricity base tariff stable ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.