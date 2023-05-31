Meeting discusses Remodeling of Warsak Canal System Project

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Haji Fazal Elahi on Wednesday presided over a meeting at the Project Directorate of Remodeling of Warsak Canal Stem to discuss the matters relating to remodeling of the project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Haji Fazal Elahi on Wednesday presided over a meeting at the Project Directorate of Remodeling of Warsak Canal Stem to discuss the matters relating to remodeling of the project.

During the meeting, the minister was told that the water flow from Warsak Dam was 500 cusecs which would increase to 1250 cusecs after the completion of the Remodeling of Warsak Canal System Project.

He was informed about the construction work and development of the project and statistics regarding efficiency, cost, expenses and difficulties.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister said that thousands of acres of land in Peshawar and Nowshera would be irrigated through the Remodeling of Warsak Canal System Project.

He appreciated the work of the Directorate and directed to complete the project within the stipulated time ensuring quality of work.