Meeting Discusses, Reviews Repatriation Of Illegal Foreigners

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 09:27 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Swabi, Gohar Ali here Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the repatriation of foreign nationals residing illegally in the district.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners of Finance and Relief, Assistant Commissioners and law enforcers.

Participants of the meeting reviewed progress on the returning process of illegal nationals. The meeting also finalized the needed plan for repatriation according to the policy announced by the government.

It was also concurred that all concerned departments would work in liaison to follow the policy that was being announced regarding the repatriation of foreigners.

