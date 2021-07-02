Meeting discusses Sahiwal development projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has allocated development funds of billions of rupees for Sahiwal district which will help solve problems of people and provide them with better civic amenities

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has allocated development funds of billions of rupees for Sahiwal district which will help solve problems of people and provide them with better civic amenities.

This was stated by Member National Assembly Rai Murtaza Iqbal Khan on Friday, while presiding over the meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC) at Montgomery Hall here. Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir, DPO Kashif Aslam, Malik Faisal Langarial, Dr Major (retd) Mazhar Shirazi, Malik Faisal Jalal Dhako and Deputy Director Development Muhammad Akram Wattoo, district heads of all departments concerned also attended the meeting.

Reviewing the development projects to be completed in the financial year 20-2021, he said that their completion would bring positive changes in the lives of people, living in remote areas.

Deputy Director Development Muhammad Akram Wattoo said that 69 projects had been included in the annual development programme for the current financial year, including 24 ongoing and 45 new projects.

The total cost of these projects was Rs 15.55 billion for which Rs 2.67 billion had been earmarked in the year 2021-22.

MNA Rai Murtaza Iqbal Khan said that paperwork for approval of new projects should be completed in July, so that work could be started on time.

He lamented the performance of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), and said that immediate steps be taken to complete all power projects on time.

Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashar urged the government officials to take the local PTI leadership into confidence during the construction work and gave them briefing in detail.

DPO Kashif Aslam, while briefing members of the District Coordination Committee on law and order, said that crime rate in Sahiwal district had come down which was a source of satisfaction for all concerned.

He said that in the first six months of 2020, 5153 crimes were reported while in 2021, the number stood at 5024.

Similarly, in 2021, 48 murder cases were registered, out of which 34 challans had been filed in the courts and 98 accused had been arrested.

Dr Majar (retd) Mazhar Shirazi stressed the need to take notice of corruption complaints in Ehsaas programme, balance DC rate and prices control.

While presiding over the meeting of the committee, MNA Rai Murtaza Iqbal ordered for setting up a committee to investigate the poor construction of Government College Okanwala, which would go to the spot and review the complaints lodged by Deputy Director Colleges Shabab Fatima.

He also ordered for resolving the construction issues of Government College 90-Mor and Government College Kamir as soon as possible.