Meeting discusses sanitation plan for Eidul Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Local Government , Elections and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday chaired a meeting convened to discuss matters pertaining to sanitation and cleanliness activities for coming Eid-ul-Azha.

The meeting among others was attended by representatives of Peshawar Development Authority, Galliat Development Authority, Kaghan Development Authority and Water and Sanitation Companies of Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, DIKhan, Abbottabad, Bannu and Kohat.

The meeting discussed plan prepared to ensure cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha suggesting proposals to further improve the efficiency of concerned department during Eid.

Addressing the meeting, provincial minister directed indiscriminate action against those found guilty of littering during eid days. He said that a liaison should be established with locals and social media activists to aware public about sanitation and cleanliness.

He also urged officials to work as a team and help government in improving cleanliness and sanitation condition in the province during eid days. It was also decided that a monitoring committee would be constituted under the headship of Secretary Local Government to monitor the working of all the attached departments during eid days.