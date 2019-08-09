UrduPoint.com
Meeting Discusses Security Plan For Eid Ul Azha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:20 PM

A meeting of district police held here Friday discussed security plan to maintain peace and tranquility during Eid ul Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting of district police held here Friday discussed security plan to maintain peace and tranquility during Eid ul Azha.

The meeting was chaired by District Police Officer Sajjad Khan and attended by SP Operation Mushtaq Ahmed, Circle SDPOs, SHOs and Incharge Traffic Warden.

The meeting was informed that special routes have been established to control traffic jam while extra traffic police employees have been deployed in different areas of the district.

Addressing the meeting, DPO Sajjad Khan directed DSPs of entire circle to depute more security staff on important places, roads and mosques.

He also directed for assigning duties of male and female police staff to patrol important markets in plain clothes besides establishing strong blockades on entry and exit points of the district.

