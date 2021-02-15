Meeting discusses shifting brick-kilns to zigzag technology

Jhang , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A review meeting was held at Deputy Commissioner's office to discuss shifting of brick-kilns to zigzag technology. Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohl presided over the meeting. Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Abbas Joyea and Muhammad Sarwer Gujjar, Assistant Director Maholiat Muhammad Nawaz Sial and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

In his briefing, Muhammad Nawaz Sial said that 194 brick-kilns, out of total 220, had been shifted to zigzag technology.

The DC told the meeting that environment friendly policies of the Punjab government would be implemented at all costs and no kiln would be allowed to function without zigzag technology.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed paid a surprise visit to DHQ hospital on Sunday night. He checked staff attendance and record of patients. He also checked cleanliness, availability of medicines and working of hospital equipment and machinery.