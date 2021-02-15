UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Discusses Shifting Brick-kilns To Zigzag Technology

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Meeting discusses shifting brick-kilns to zigzag technology

Jhang , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A review meeting was held at Deputy Commissioner's office to discuss shifting of brick-kilns to zigzag technology. Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohl presided over the meeting. Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Abbas Joyea and Muhammad Sarwer Gujjar, Assistant Director Maholiat Muhammad Nawaz Sial and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

In his briefing, Muhammad Nawaz Sial said that 194 brick-kilns, out of total 220, had been shifted to zigzag technology.

The DC told the meeting that environment friendly policies of the Punjab government would be implemented at all costs and no kiln would be allowed to function without zigzag technology.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed paid a surprise visit to DHQ hospital on Sunday night. He checked staff attendance and record of patients. He also checked cleanliness, availability of medicines and working of hospital equipment and machinery.

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab Visit Fayyaz Ahmed Sunday All

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

41 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

50 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

56 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.