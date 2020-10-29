UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Discusses STEM Schools, Unmanned Railway Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:16 PM

Meeting discusses STEM schools, unmanned railway projects

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting along with the Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to discuss the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects carried out by the Ministry of Science and Technology here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting along with the Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to discuss the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects carried out by the Ministry of Science and Technology here on Thursday.

Chaudhry Fawad informed that his ministry had a number of high tech, innovative and creative projects in the pipeline to be launched in near future.

These interventions are related to modes of commutation, research & development and technical education etc. Asad Umar appreciated the efforts and idea of the ministry.

The minister for Science and Technology also shared the proposal of raising the standards of government's schools through the idea of STEMS (Science Technology Engineering and Maths Schools) in which the syllabus will also be converted into Lab Language.

He said that the purpose of making STEM Schools was to enhance the quality of education imparted our children.

He said that the Ministry would want to start with around 90 schools and scale up based on financing availability for the projects. A formal project proposal would be presented for approval soon.

Minister for Science & Technology informed that National University of Technology (NUTECH) under the Ministry was working on developing an unmanned railway project.

Minister for Planning directed the Ministry of Railway and NUTECH to work together and prepare the project to be executed with collaboration of the private sector in PPP mode.

Asad Umar said that the cost of all such major initiatives should be estimated and then a summary should be prepared.

Prioritized projects/interventions should be furnished to Planning Ministry for further decisions, he added.

Secretary Planning, Secretary Railways and senior officials participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Technology Education National University All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes the Support for Holding a Peace Confe ..

30 seconds ago

President al-Sisi’s Letter to the OIC Secretary- ..

33 seconds ago

Belarus announces 85,332 COVID-19 recoveries

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,312 new COVID-19 cases, 1,500 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says PDM will break all previous reco ..

19 minutes ago

Marshall Islands Records First COVID-19 Cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.