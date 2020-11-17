Meeting discusses steps against dengue

A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal at DC Committee Room

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal at DC Committee Room.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry briefed ADCG Farooq Akmal and said that a total of 14,336 android mobile activities were recorded.

He said that during the last one week, 188 suspected dengue cases were reported in Sialkot district and so far 2,763 total suspected dengue cases had been reported, and four of those were confirmed as dengue patients.

He said that dengue surveillance teams carried out 1,18,498 indoor and 12,514 spot checking (outdoor surveillance) activities, adding that so far 28 outdoor and 2 indoor dengue larvae have been found at the site.

Farooq Akmal said that activities would continue as per the direction of Punjab government to eradicate dengue.

