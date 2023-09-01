Meeting discusses steps for improving teaching hospitals

Under the health reform vision of the Chief Minister Punjab, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar here on Friday chaired a meeting of working group to improve the teaching hospitals

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Under the health reform vision of the Chief Minister Punjab, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar here on Friday chaired a meeting of working group to improve the teaching hospitals.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Professor Dr. Soufia Farrukh, Medical Superintendent Victoria Hospital Dr. Amir Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Ashfaq Hussain Syal, CEO Health Syed Tanveer Hussain, Superintendent Engineer Building Anwar Adil, Executive Engineer Building Nadeem Arshad, Assistant Commissioner General Syed Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Muhammad Adeel Khan and other concerned officers.

The Commissioner said that Bahawal Victoria Hospital should be improved and development projects should be completed quickly.

As per the available resources, effective steps should be taken to improve the service delivery system, he said.

It was informed in the meeting that maintenance schemes of various wards of Bahawal Victoria Hospital had been proposed. These schemes include the renovation of the Gynecology Ward, Surgical Ward, Pediatric Section of the Emergency Department, Radiology Section, TB Block, and Neurosurgery Ward.

The Commissioner directed that the construction works of the wards should be completed soon and necessary machinery should be installed. He said that health facilities should be provided to the people with complete dedication and the available resources should be utilized in an efficient manner.