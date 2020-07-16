UrduPoint.com
Meeting Discusses Steps To Prevent Vector-borne-diseases In Merged Areas

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Meeting discusses steps to prevent Vector-borne-diseases in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Under the supervision of Director Health Services Merge Areas, Niaz Muhammad Afridi, the integrated Vector control Program has organized two days coordination meeting for the up-coming Vector borne-diseases and their control in merged areas.

The director Health Services Merge Areas directed all the District Health Officers (DHOs) and Deputy District Health Officers to make a thorough surveillance plan of all the Vector borne diseases along with up-coming Eid for Congo, Hemorrhagic, fever and other important measures for them to control.

In the two days meeting, the hot spot areas were educated for human resource, logistic resource and other multi-sectoral resources for the effective implementation. The director also directed the DHOs of neighboring districts of Afghanistan and Balochistan to take all-important measures in light of COVID-19 SOPs for effective decrease in border of dengue, leishmaniosis, malaria and Congo hemorrhagic fever.

The District Health Officers shall submit fortnight and alert reports to the directorate and with district administration for in time control of the disease. They shall be in strong lesion with other line departments and district administration for the control of diseases in areas like livestock, agriculture etc of the area.

The Director Health Services appreciated the work of the district teams along with the Program Manager Dr. Shaista Ilyas for their work as no dengue case was reported until date in the area and asked them to make close lesion for future control.

Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah and the Minister Health also took keen interest in the control of dengue and other vector borne fatal diseases. The chief secretary Health directed the Program for control of diseases in light of COVID-19 SOPs.

