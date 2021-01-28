Meeting discusses steps to resolve low voltage issues in industrial zones

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Thursday chaired a meeting to resolve issues of low voltage in industrial zones of the province and improve olive production in the province.

The meeting also discussed promotion of industrial sector and training of youths to promote local and cottage industry.

It was decided that new varieties of olives would be introduced keeping in view changing atmospheric conditions besides adopting a result oriented and well defined strategy to restart closed industrial units.

Chairing the meeting, CM aide stressed introduction of modern technologies in industries and taking steps to encourage investors. He also directed proper training in technical education for students to promote cottage industry.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Industries, Provincial Chief Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority and Project Director Economic Revitalization of Khyber Pakhtinkhwa.