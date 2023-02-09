Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Public Health Engineering, Hamid Shah here on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to water supply and sanitation schemes of southern districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Public Health Engineering, Hamid Shah here on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to water supply and sanitation schemes of southern districts.

The meeting was attended among others by Chief Engineers and Superintendent Engineers of concerned areas.

During the meeting, the provincial caretaker minister was informed about mega water supply schemes and sanitation projects in the southern districts.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that public money should be utilized judiciously on public welfare projects with transparency and abiding by principles of quality standards.

He also directed the concerned officials to carefully review every PC-1 in future and approve them keeping in mind the public interest.