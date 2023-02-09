UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discusses Water Supply Schemes Of Southern Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Public Health Engineering, Hamid Shah here on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to water supply and sanitation schemes of southern districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Public Health Engineering, Hamid Shah here on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to water supply and sanitation schemes of southern districts.

The meeting was attended among others by Chief Engineers and Superintendent Engineers of concerned areas.

During the meeting, the provincial caretaker minister was informed about mega water supply schemes and sanitation projects in the southern districts.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that public money should be utilized judiciously on public welfare projects with transparency and abiding by principles of quality standards.

He also directed the concerned officials to carefully review every PC-1 in future and approve them keeping in mind the public interest.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Money

Recent Stories

White House Considers Restricting China's Access t ..

White House Considers Restricting China's Access to Dollars - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road trigg ..

Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road triggers altercation, exchange of f ..

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Ru ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Russian Missile, IT Industries

2 minutes ago
 Church of England Allows Blessing of Same-Sex Coup ..

Church of England Allows Blessing of Same-Sex Couples

2 minutes ago
 Century 99 Punjab Polo Cup: Master Paints qualify ..

Century 99 Punjab Polo Cup: Master Paints qualify for subsidiary final

2 minutes ago
 Wheat quota to two flour mills suspended in Faisal ..

Wheat quota to two flour mills suspended in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.