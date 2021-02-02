Meeting discusses ways to eradicate malnutrition among kids

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :A meeting was held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here today to discuss the ways of overcoming malnutrition. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsaan Ali Jamali presided over the meeting.

He said that officers of all the concerned departments must play their roles in eradicating malnutrition among children across the district. He said that wash clubs must be made operational at all schools and the provision of clean water at schools must be ensured.

He also asked to raise awareness among the public about the use of fortified flour. He said that staff of Family Welfare Centres must be trained regarding the health of mother and child.