Meeting discusses ways to improve literacy rate

Provincial Secretary Literacy Wajihullah Kundi chaired a meeting of the steering committee of 'Akal 2' and 'Education Programme' organised by Department of Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary Literacy Wajihullah Kundi chaired a meeting of the steering committee of 'Akal 2' and 'Education Programme' organised by Department of Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education, here on Wednesday.

The steering committee took important decisions regarding increase in literacy rate in Punjab and also reviewed progress of the education programme in five districts of south Punjab.

Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Secretary Wajihullah Kundi said that regional curriculum would be arranged in view of language and other requirements for the convenience of adults, deprived of education in backward areas.

He said that thousands of adults would benefit from the programme that would be a great relief for the poor and illiterate adults.

The Department of Literacy was following a comprehensive strategy to improve the quality of life in the backward areas through skill/technical education.

Additional Secretary Literacy Bashir Ahmad Goraya, school Education, TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority), JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), (United Nations Children's Fund), other stakeholders and officers concerned participated in the meeting.