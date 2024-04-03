Meeting discusses zigzag technology use by brick-kilns

A meeting was organised by the Department of Environment to discuss prevention of smog and use of zigzag technology by brick-kilns for the purpose

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A meeting was organised by the Department of Environment to discuss prevention of smog and use of zigzag technology by brick-kilns for the purpose.

Environment Inspector Umer Daraz presided over the meeting.

District President Brick-Kilns Association Abdul Ghafoor, General Secretary Haji Muhammad Nazir Ahmed, Focal Person Naveed Ahmed and others were present at the meeting.

Narowal environment inspector instructed the kiln owners to cooperate with the department to ensure implementation of zigzag technology for prevention of smog under the policy of the Punjab government.