Meeting Emphasize Transparency In Mineral Lease Matters

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Provincial Advisor for Minerals, Dr. Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah here Wednesday emphasized the need for greater transparency and improvements in lease-related issues of the mineral sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Provincial Advisor for Minerals, Dr. Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah here Wednesday emphasized the need for greater transparency and improvements in lease-related issues of the mineral sector.

He was addressing a meeting in the committee room of the Department of Minerals and Mineral Development in Peshawar. He underscored the importance of ensuring educational scholarships and healthcare facilities for children of miners and concrete steps for the safety of mine workers.

On the occasion, CM’s aide was also briefed about mineral conservation, lease procedures and the welfare of mine labourers.

The meeting also discussed significant legislative acts like the Mines Safety Inspection and Regulation Act 2019, Coal Mines Rules 2021, Consolidated Mines Rules 1952, Labor Welfare Act 2021 and Mines Labour Welfare in KP.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary Mineral Development Department, Additional Secretary Admin, Chief Inspector of Mines, Chief Commissioner of Mines and Director of Training, Dr. Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah.

