Meeting Emphasizes Improvements In Sanitation In Ahmadpur East
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for the Labour and Human Resources MPA Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi chaired a meeting along with with Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa regarding improvements to the sanitation system in Ahmadpur East.
They reviewed the measures implemented so far to enhance the sewage system. Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi emphasized that improvements to the sewage system in Ahmadpur East, timely cleaning of sewage lines, and repairs of disposal systems should be carried out as soon as possible, and that the relevant officers and staff should fulfill their responsibilities diligently.
He urged that no effort should be spared in rectifying the sewage system to provide relief to the local residents. He also mentioned that the cleaning of manholes should be conducted and machinery should be acquired to assist in drainage work for better sewage management.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Muhammad Usman Ameen and other relevant officials.
Recent Stories
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sajid elected as new President of NA ECHS1 minute ago
-
PCG seizes arms, narcotics in Balochistan1 minute ago
-
Commissioner visits paeds ward of teaching hospital1 minute ago
-
District HSS sport competitions to be started from Oct,211 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki tackles 750 emergencies in September2 minutes ago
-
Rs30b allocated for Green Tractor Scheme: minister2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's intervention resolves long-standing issue of electricity poles2 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing resources to provide health facilities: CEO Health Card2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 16,915 emergencies in September12 minutes ago
-
Restoration of Dunyapur-Kahror Pacca road inaugurated12 minutes ago
-
Five gamblers arrested during raid22 minutes ago
-
60-day ban imposed on kite flying and metal strings in Haripur for public safety22 minutes ago