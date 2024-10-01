Open Menu

Meeting Emphasizes Improvements In Sanitation In Ahmadpur East

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Meeting emphasizes improvements in sanitation in Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for the Labour and Human Resources MPA Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi chaired a meeting along with with Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa regarding improvements to the sanitation system in Ahmadpur East.

They reviewed the measures implemented so far to enhance the sewage system. Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi emphasized that improvements to the sewage system in Ahmadpur East, timely cleaning of sewage lines, and repairs of disposal systems should be carried out as soon as possible, and that the relevant officers and staff should fulfill their responsibilities diligently.

He urged that no effort should be spared in rectifying the sewage system to provide relief to the local residents. He also mentioned that the cleaning of manholes should be conducted and machinery should be acquired to assist in drainage work for better sewage management.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Muhammad Usman Ameen and other relevant officials.

