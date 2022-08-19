UrduPoint.com

Meeting Expresses Concern Over Positive Polio Environmental Samples

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Friday expressed concern over positive environmental samples of polio being reported in Saidu Shairf, Swat and stressed to review planning for maximum vaccination during anti-polio campaign.

He was chairing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force in Saidu Sharif to assess security arrangements and preparedness of polio staff. The meeting was also attended by DIG Malakand Zeeshan Asghar, Regional Health Director (RHD) Dr. Shoukat Ali, deputy commissioners and area coordinator polio.

The commissioner expressed concern over positive environmental polio samples, and stressed the need for making arrangements anew for polio vaccination at transit points of Malakand division to stop the inter-divisional transfer of the virus.

He also directed RHD Dr. Shoukat Ali to arrange a meeting with all the district health officers of the division to ponder over the situation and devise a comprehensive plan relating to the matter.

The meeting also directed the polio staff to collect environmental samples from various areas of Saidu Sharif and submit a report besides taking steps for extensive vaccination in areas adjacent to Afghanistan. The meeting also reviewed routine immunization and appreciated performance of the Malakand division.

It is worth mentioning that not a single case of polio virus has been reported in Malakand division since 2020.

