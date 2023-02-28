Meeting finalizes arrangements for digital census

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting held here on Tuesday with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Mohammad Zubair in the chair reviewed and finalized arrangements for the first digital census of the country.

Besides, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts of the division, District Police Officers (DPOs) and officers of other concerned civil and military agencies also attended the meeting.

The Commissioner Peshawar Division directed the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to make arrangements for provision of vehicles for census conducting teams and police for the provision of fool-proof security for them.

The first national digital census is beginning on March 1, 2023.

The Divisional Commissioner further directed all concerned institutions to make mutual coordination more effective and stronger.

The Divisional Commissioner, who is also chairman of the Divisional Census Committee announced direct monitoring of the process and directed for furnishing of daily reports and stern indiscriminate action against negligent officials.