Meeting Finalizes Arrangements For Upcoming Anti Polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao Wednesday chaired a meeting to finalize comprehensive arrangements for upcoming anti-polio campaign scheduled to commence from September 21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao Wednesday chaired a meeting to finalize comprehensive arrangements for upcoming anti-polio campaign scheduled to commence from September 21.

The meeting among others was attended by District Police Officer, Kokab Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Zameen Khan, District Health Officer, Dr.

Adnan and representatives of concerned departments, The meeting was briefed that necessary arrangements have been made for upcoming polio campaign. It was said that 2,36,290 children would be vaccinated during the polio drive and teams have been constituted to visit each and every house of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner directed to utilize all available resources for success of polio campaign. He also urged locals to help workers and support government in its efforts to eliminate polio from the society.

More Stories From Pakistan

