Meeting finalizes strategy to effectively implement spring plantation drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) In line with the directives of the provincial government, an important meeting of the district administration chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rao Hashim on Thursday finalized a plan to execute and implement the spring tree plantation campaign in the Provincial Capital.

The meeting was attended by officials from the district administration, the Forest Department, the Irrigation Department, the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), and other relevant departments.

The Primary objective of the meeting was to ensure the effective implementation of the plantation drive and assess the necessary steps required for its success.

It was decided that the campaign would be carried out across all areas of Peshawar with full vigor.

Under the supervision of district administration officers, all concerned departments will play an active role, while awareness campaigns will also be launched to encourage public participation.

Special emphasis would be placed on planting trees in educational institutions, government offices, parks, canal banks, roadsides, and other public spaces.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Rao Hashim highlighted the importance of tree plantation, emphasizing that trees play a vital role in environmental protection, reducing air pollution, enhancing soil fertility, conserving water, and regulating temperature.

He urged the public to cooperate with the district administration in this national initiative, stressing that tree planting is a collective responsibility in the face of increasing environmental challenges.

To ensure the success of the campaign, regular monitoring would be conducted, and a comprehensive strategy would be devised for the proper maintenance of planted trees.

Additionally, special plantation sessions would be organized in schools, colleges, and universities to educate the younger generation on the significance of environmental conservation.

The district administration has instructed all relevant departments to work collaboratively and utilize all available resources to maximize tree plantation efforts.

Rao Hashim noted that tree plantation is not just a one-time activity but a long-term investment for future generations, providing them with a healthier and greener environment.

The citizens of Peshawar have also been urged to actively participate in this campaign by planting trees in their homes, offices, and neighborhoods.

The administration hoped that through collective efforts, the dream of a green, clean, and beautiful Peshawar could be realized.