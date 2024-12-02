Open Menu

Meeting Focuses Improving LESCO Bills Distribution

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 10:46 PM

Meeting focuses improving LESCO bills distribution

Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider here Monday chaired a meeting of senior officials to consider measures to further improve the method of distribution of electricity bills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider here Monday chaired a meeting of senior officials to consider measures to further improve the method of distribution of electricity bills.

The meeting discussed ways and means to further improve the distribution mechanism of electricity bills.

Shahid Haider said that all measures should be taken to deliver the electricity bills to the consumers much before the due dates of payment as it would not only ease the problems of consumers but also help improve the recovery. He also instructed all DCMs and Revenue Officers in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, DG (Admin) Nauman Ghafoor, DG (Implementation) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Chief Engineer Operations (O&M) Abbas Ali, Chief Engineer (PMU) Shoaib Asim, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, Chief Law Officer Badr Yasin, Director (Anti-Theft) Ahmed Shehzad Chughtai, Director (S&I) Asghar and Director (Commercial) Nadeem Tahir.

Meanwhile, LESCO arranged a grand ceremony for its 10 employees who retired during the month of July this year.

The CEO gave away their pension papers and dues checks.

DG (Admin) Nauman Ghafoor, Manager Services Haris Bashar and Deputy Manager (Admin) Salman Haider were also present. On this occasion, all the retired employees were entertained with tea and refreshments.

Engineer Shahid Haider paid tribute to the retired employees and said that all employees are respected and "I congratulate them on their honorable retirement. The purpose of this event is to recognize your services to the company as you have dedicated a major part of your life to the company and the efforts made by you for the development of the company."

Related Topics

Lahore Electricity Company Ahmed Shehzad July Event All LESCO

Recent Stories

Venezuela's 'Pearl of the Caribbean' loses its lus ..

Venezuela's 'Pearl of the Caribbean' loses its luster

29 seconds ago
 Man gets 12 years imprisonment for assaulting mino ..

Man gets 12 years imprisonment for assaulting minor girl

1 minute ago
 Govt to continue supply of electricity, wheat on s ..

Govt to continue supply of electricity, wheat on subsidized rates: AJK PM

1 minute ago
 Italy to host Davis Cup Final 8 from 2025

Italy to host Davis Cup Final 8 from 2025

1 minute ago
 3 billion people globally impacted by land degrada ..

3 billion people globally impacted by land degradation: Desertification conferen ..

3 minutes ago
 Police arrests 3 bandits, foil attempt of dacoity ..

Police arrests 3 bandits, foil attempt of dacoity in Mirpur

3 minutes ago
District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad rep ..

District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case

14 minutes ago
 Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources t ..

Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources to improve KP governance

14 minutes ago
 Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising a ..

Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising anti-Muslim approach

14 minutes ago
 Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap fro ..

Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal

14 minutes ago
 Tens of thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany p ..

Tens of thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany plants

23 minutes ago
 Victims win reparations over abduction by colonial ..

Victims win reparations over abduction by colonial-era Belgium

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan