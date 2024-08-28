Open Menu

Meeting Focuses On Resource Utilization For Maximum Relief During Prolonged Rainfall

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Focal Person for Rain/Flood Emergency and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh Abdul Jabbar Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting held at Shehbaz hall, Shehbaz Building, Hyderabad to mobilize resources, streamline efforts and provide relief to rain-affected areas. He said that meteorological forecasts indicate a prolonged period of rainfall in the coming days. He directed officials to utilize all resources to provide maximum relief to the public.

He instructed WASA and concerned officers to keep pumping stations operational, using generators if necessary, and ensure guaranteed fuel supply.

Jabbar Khan also directed HESCO officials to provide uninterrupted power to pumping stations and citizens, and emphasized the need for efficient inter-communication systems. He directed officers to ensure staff attendance, prioritize drainage in low-lying areas, and also assigned the staff of Sindh Solid Waste Management to assist in draining rainwater adequately.

According to a handout, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro, during the meeting, emphasized the need for effective coordination among departments and instructed officers to follow the 2022 heavy rain strategy. He directed MD WASA to cover open sewerage manholes to prevent accidents.

Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abdeen Memon assured strong coordination with concerned departments and practical solutions to citizens. He also warned of strict action against absentee officers and negligence. DC said that control rooms will be operational 24 hours to address public complaints.

The meeting was attended by Mayor HMC Kashif Shoro, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Abideen Memon, Municipal Commissioner HMC Jam Zahoor Lakhan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Abdul Khaliq and other concerned officers.

