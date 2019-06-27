UrduPoint.com
Meeting For Industrial Estate On July 2

Meeting for industrial estate on July 2

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :A high level meeting regarding establishment of an industrial estate in Bahawalpur will be held at Commissioner Office on July 2.

According to a press release issued here, the meeting will review measures being taken to establish industrilal estate in Bahawalpur.

It will be presided over by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Nayyar Iqbal and attended by senior officials of different departments.

It is being mentioned here that around 500 acres of land had been allocated for establishemnt of industrial estate in Bahawalpur. This industrial park will also be connected with China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) route passing through Muzaffar Garh area. The officials sources said that development work on industrial estate site was already underway.

