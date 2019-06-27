Meeting for industrial estate to be held on July 2

A high level meeting regarding establishing on new industrial estate would be held on July 2 at Commissioner Office. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal will preside over the meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :A high level meeting regarding establishing on new industrial estate would be held on July 2 at Commissioner Office. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal will preside over the meeting.

The meeting will review the steps taken for establishing new industrial estate in Bahawalpur.