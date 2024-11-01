Meeting For Outsourcing Of Solid Waste Management System Held
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq regarding the outsourcing of the solid waste management system in Bahawalpur district.
The meeting reviewed the progress made towards the set targets. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Muhammad Shakeeb Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmad Sher Gondal, Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmad, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, and company officials were present at the meeting.
Meanwhile, assistant commissioners of Ahmadpur East tehsil, Yazman tehsil, Khairpur Tamewali and Hasilpur tehsils participated in the meeting via video-link.
Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar informed the meeting that the identification of required sites for dumping waste in the tehsils of Bahawalpur district has been completed.
He stated that all details regarding the staff and machinery related to solid waste in Bahawalpur district have been provided to the contractors, and a timeline for further staff recruitment and machinery procurement has also been established.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq instructed that all assistant commissioners in Bahawalpur district to ensure selection of locations for dumping sites that are away from populated areas. He emphasized that the identification of sites for temporary transfer stations at the union council level should also be completed promptly. The Deputy Commissioner directed that all contractors complete their machinery and cleaning staff recruitment within two weeks. Additionally, all contractors should establish their offices in the relevant tehsils to ensure accessibility for the public.
