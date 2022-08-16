Meeting for rehabilitation of differently abled people held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :A meeting of the district committee for rehabilitation and training of differently-abled people was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Syeda Amina Maududi.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Committee/Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, Chairman Baitul Mal District Sialkot Khawaja Arif Advocate, Representative of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ijaz Ghouri, DD Labor Zulqarnain Sahi, Nizhat Imran, Ehsan Ali, Irfan Ali, Majid Ali, Hafiz Shahid and Imtiaz Butt.

In the meeting, 20 people with disabilities applied for financial support to start their own business were reviewed.

Earlier, Rs 560,000 has been distributed among 28 disabled persons while applicationsfor Rs 220,000 were discussed.