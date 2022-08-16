UrduPoint.com

Meeting For Rehabilitation Of Differently Abled People Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Meeting for rehabilitation of differently abled people held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :A meeting of the district committee for rehabilitation and training of differently-abled people was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Syeda Amina Maududi.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Committee/Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, Chairman Baitul Mal District Sialkot Khawaja Arif Advocate, Representative of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ijaz Ghouri, DD Labor Zulqarnain Sahi, Nizhat Imran, Ehsan Ali, Irfan Ali, Majid Ali, Hafiz Shahid and Imtiaz Butt.

In the meeting, 20 people with disabilities applied for financial support to start their own business were reviewed.

Earlier, Rs 560,000 has been distributed among 28 disabled persons while applicationsfor Rs 220,000 were discussed.

Related Topics

Business Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

2 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

3 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

4 hours ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

4 hours ago
 Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's ..

Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's Mega Azadi Ride with Critical ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.