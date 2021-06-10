Meeting for reviewing corona vaccination drive on June 11

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Capt ® Bilal Shahid Rao will preside over a meeting on Friday (June 11) in the committee room of the DC office for reviewing arrangements to conduct a corona vaccination campaign.

According to a hand out issued on Thursday, officers of all Government departments, heads of educational institutions, banks and traders organizations will attend the meeting.