Meeting For Reviewing Corona Vaccination Drive On June 11

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Meeting for reviewing corona vaccination drive on June 11

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Capt ® Bilal Shahid Rao will preside over a meeting on Friday (June 11) in the committee room of the DC office for reviewing arrangements to conduct a corona vaccination campaign.

According to a hand out issued on Thursday, officers of all Government departments, heads of educational institutions, banks and traders organizations will attend the meeting.

