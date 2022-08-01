UrduPoint.com

Meeting For "Scaling Out PCRWR's Digital Irrigation And Climate Advisory Services (ICAS)" Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) arranged a consultative meeting for "Scaling out PCRWR's Digital Irrigation and Climate Advisory Services (ICAS)" which is currently being provided to 20,000 farmers.

Chairman, PCRWR Dr. Muhammad Ashraf welcomed the participants and briefed them about the ICAS initiated by PCRWR in collaboration with University of Washington and Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC).

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources Dr. Kazim Niaz was chief guest. He remarked that access to regional and global weather data and its dissemination through digital technology for improved on farm water conservation can mitigate the losses and hydrological uncertainties caused by climate.

He urged that there is need to develop a strong coordination among the organizations to share information and data as steered in the National Water Policy 2018 for increased awareness and better water management which is prerequisite for socio-economic development of the country.

In his key note speech Dr. Arif Anwar, Water Resource Specialist, highlighted the prospects of integrated digital advisory services for water resources management. The workshop concluded with a way forward on how PCRWR's advisory services may complement the services being provided by the provincial government and the private sector.

