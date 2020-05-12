UrduPoint.com
Meeting For Strictly Implementation On SOPs For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:44 PM

Meeting for strictly implementation on SOPs for coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan chaired a high-level meeting of district officers to discuss matters pertaining to contain spread of coronavirus here on Tuesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan chaired a high-level meeting of district officers to discuss matters pertaining to contain spread of coronavirus here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Ashfaq Ahmad, DSP, representative of Pakistan Army, assistant commissioners, SDPOs, TMOs and officials from Rescue 1122.

The meeting discussed ways and means to contain spread of virus and ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government in this regard.

The DC gave directed for engaging all leaders of trade union bodies for persuading the traders and shopkeepers to strictly follow the SOPs and protocol for coronavirus to contain its further spread.

He further directed that all assistant commissioners should make sure that guidelines provided by the provincial government with regard to precautions against coronavirus must be implemented in letter and spirit in all mosques of their respective domains.

He said general public should be persuaded to wear face mask in public while municipal administration and Local Government Department were directed to carry out campaigns regarding creating awareness among people regarding coronavirus and precautionary measures against its spread.

Quarantines and hospitals should be fumigated with anti-germ sprays on daily basis, the meeting was directed.

The DC further directed that announcements should be made from loudspeakers against assembly of people and police action should be initiated against the violators.

The DC further said that relaxation in lockdown didn't mean that all precautions and safety measures should be kept aside rather he added they have to show extra responsibility to keep themselves and others safe during lockdown relaxation.

The DC added that containing further spread of coronavirus depended on their collective social attitude adding that staying at homes was the best way to keep oneself safe from being infected. "If we all comply with the guidelines issued by the government as corona protocol then we would come out of the current situation", he said.

