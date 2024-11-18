Open Menu

Meeting Held About DC Office Security, Local, Issuance Of Arms License In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 08:23 PM

Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issuance of arms license in Quetta

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Quetta Muhammad Anwar Kakar on Moday chaired a meeting regarding DC office security, local/domicile and issuance of computerized arms license

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Quetta Muhammad Anwar Kakar on Moday chaired a meeting regarding DC office security, local/domicile and issuance of computerized arms license.

The meeting was attended by Officers of Assistant Commissioner (City), Assistant Commissioner (Sadar), Registrar, Sub-Registrar, Arms License Branch, General Branch and Admin Branch and Local Domicile Branch.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion regarding security issues including ban on private officials in the DC office and issuance of priority basis to local domicile in the domicile branch.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Anwar Kakar said that the DC office should immediately ban private people from working in the branch, and added the officers would visit branches on daily basis.

Similarly, discussing security in the DC office, he said that security should be tightened at all entry and exit points of the office saying that private people have also been banned from the Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices.

Related Topics

Quetta Visit All From

Recent Stories

SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day

SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day

30 seconds ago
 Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in ..

Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock

32 seconds ago
 2 brothers killed in Jamrud

2 brothers killed in Jamrud

34 seconds ago
 Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet di ..

Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption

8 minutes ago
 SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in ..

SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers

4 minutes ago
 APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere fo ..

APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir

4 minutes ago
Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protec ..

Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protect ancient, cultural sites

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illega ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illegal profiteering

1 minute ago
 Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger a ..

Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger alliance

1 minute ago
 17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on ..

17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on December 5

13 minutes ago
 Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence

Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence

2 minutes ago
 Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament kicks of ..

Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament kicks off

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan