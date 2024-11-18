Meeting Held About DC Office Security, Local, Issuance Of Arms License In Quetta
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 08:23 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Quetta Muhammad Anwar Kakar on Moday chaired a meeting regarding DC office security, local/domicile and issuance of computerized arms license.
The meeting was attended by Officers of Assistant Commissioner (City), Assistant Commissioner (Sadar), Registrar, Sub-Registrar, Arms License Branch, General Branch and Admin Branch and Local Domicile Branch.
In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion regarding security issues including ban on private officials in the DC office and issuance of priority basis to local domicile in the domicile branch.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Anwar Kakar said that the DC office should immediately ban private people from working in the branch, and added the officers would visit branches on daily basis.
Similarly, discussing security in the DC office, he said that security should be tightened at all entry and exit points of the office saying that private people have also been banned from the Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices.
