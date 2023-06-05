UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held About Disappearance, Recovery Of Imran Riaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:46 PM

On the order of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, an important meeting was held at the Central Police Office regarding the disappearance of citizen Imran Riaz, which was chaired by Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :On the order of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, an important meeting was held at the Central Police Office regarding the disappearance of citizen Imran Riaz, which was chaired by Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan.

All members of the working group and representatives of institutions participated in the meeting and informed about the efforts and progress made by CTD, Special Branch and other related institutions regarding the recovery of Imran Riaz.

All possible aspects regarding the disappearance and recovery of Imran Riaz were considered.

Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan directed the full use of modern technology in addition to traditional methods for the recovery of Imran Riaz.

Addl IG Operations Shehzada Sultan said that in the light of orders by High Court, all available resources were being utilized for recovery of the missing citizen.

In the meeting, the CTD was instructed to conduct a search operation in different areas for the recovery of Imran Riaz on the basis of the information received from various sources.

The intelligence should be made more active, and the Special Branch should provide full support to other agencies in the recovery of the missing citizen according to the information received from all sources.

Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan added that the working group was in constant and close contact with the Ministry of Defense regarding the search for Imran Riaz and all his social media accounts should also be analyzed to ensure the search of the missing citizen.

