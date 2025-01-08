Meeting Held About Replacement Of Old Local Buses In Quetta
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) On special directive of the Balochistan High Court (BHC), Provincial Secretary Transport Balochistan Hayat Kakar on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the replacement of old local buses to provide facilities to people in Quetta city.
The meeting was attended by Secretary PTA Balochistan Abdul Majeed Junejo, Secretary RTA Quetta Division Ali Durrani, SP Traffic Madam Shabana Habib, SP Traffic Sariab Ali Nawaz Bugti, SP Traffic President Syed Asim Shah, President Local Bus Quetta Association Haji Ishaq Bazai, General Secretary Shair Ahmad Baloch, Chairman Babu Shafiq Lehri, Vice President Akhtar Jan Kakar, Vice President Lala Hanif Shahwani, in addition to representatives of Local Bus Fateh Agha, Haji Afzal Shahwani, Iqbal Jatak and Takri Saeed Ahmed Samalani and other bus owners.
In the meeting, the Secretary Transport Balochistan informed the Local Bus Association and owners about the High Court order and actionable suggestions for compliance were considered and discussed.
On this occasion, the transporters informed the meeting about their concerns and various suggestions and measures regarding the implementation of the High Court order. In the meeting, the transporters were directed to bring new buses and to convert the old buses to run new buses to fulfill the order.
It was said in the meeting that the administration will take all possible steps to implement the decision of conversion for local buses as per the order of the High Court.
In this regard, it will take all the stakeholders into confidence and formulate a comprehensible policy and comply with the order of the High Court.
Various suggestions regarding the conversion of local buses were considered in the meeting.
Recent Stories
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025
RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders
‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..
Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..
Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..
Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..
Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment
Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near completion to host ICC Champions Tro ..
NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems
World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting held about replacement of old local buses in Quetta2 minutes ago
-
PMDC directed to revoke medical colleges' licenses on non-compliance2 minutes ago
-
UHE launches new research journal to promote academic excellence3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews ADP 2024-25 measures3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP emphasizes role of social welfare organizations in serving humanity3 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of noted writer Muhammad Hussain Turk observed13 minutes ago
-
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders14 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons approved28 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to ensure optimum healthcare facilities to people: PM33 minutes ago
-
UAP holds training workshop on Nutrition in Emergencies43 minutes ago
-
Health Council discusses service delivery improvement43 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 13 criminals43 minutes ago