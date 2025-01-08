Open Menu

Meeting Held About Replacement Of Old Local Buses In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Meeting held about replacement of old local buses in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) On special directive of the Balochistan High Court (BHC), Provincial Secretary Transport Balochistan Hayat Kakar on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the replacement of old local buses to provide facilities to people in Quetta city.

The meeting was attended by Secretary PTA Balochistan Abdul Majeed Junejo, Secretary RTA Quetta Division Ali Durrani, SP Traffic Madam Shabana Habib, SP Traffic Sariab Ali Nawaz Bugti, SP Traffic President Syed Asim Shah, President Local Bus Quetta Association Haji Ishaq Bazai, General Secretary Shair Ahmad Baloch, Chairman Babu Shafiq Lehri, Vice President Akhtar Jan Kakar, Vice President Lala Hanif Shahwani, in addition to representatives of Local Bus Fateh Agha, Haji Afzal Shahwani, Iqbal Jatak and Takri Saeed Ahmed Samalani and other bus owners.

In the meeting, the Secretary Transport Balochistan informed the Local Bus Association and owners about the High Court order and actionable suggestions for compliance were considered and discussed.

On this occasion, the transporters informed the meeting about their concerns and various suggestions and measures regarding the implementation of the High Court order. In the meeting, the transporters were directed to bring new buses and to convert the old buses to run new buses to fulfill the order.

It was said in the meeting that the administration will take all possible steps to implement the decision of conversion for local buses as per the order of the High Court.

In this regard, it will take all the stakeholders into confidence and formulate a comprehensible policy and comply with the order of the High Court.

Various suggestions regarding the conversion of local buses were considered in the meeting.

