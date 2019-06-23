UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held At DPO Office

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 04:00 PM

Meeting held at DPO office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :A meeting of SDPOs and SHOs of Bahawalpur district police was held at DPO office with DPO Bahawalpur, Ameer Taimore Khan in chair.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the meeting was also attended by SP (Investigation) Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi , DSP (Legal) Shahid Iqbal and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, the DPO said that police khidmat centers had been set up even at Tehsil level and at all major state-run hospitals to faciliate people. He said that CCTV vigilance cameras had also been installed at lock-ups of police stations in Bahawalpur district.

"IT branch set up at DPO office Bahawalpur had directly been controlling CCTV vigilance cameras installed at lock-ups of police stations," he said.

He directed SDPOs and SHOs to arrest proclaimed and notorious offenders without further delay. He said that investigation of cases should be made on merit basis.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of Iraq Ambassador

46 seconds ago

In a first, National Assembly budget session calle ..

6 minutes ago

Army chief, DG ISPR arrive at Lord's to watch Paki ..

22 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Grand Duke of Luxembourg ..

31 minutes ago

UAE-Romania Cultural Week launched in Bucharest

46 minutes ago

Dollar to hit as high as Rs185: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.