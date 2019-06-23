Meeting held at DPO office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :A meeting of SDPOs and SHOs of Bahawalpur district police was held at DPO office with DPO Bahawalpur, Ameer Taimore Khan in chair.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the meeting was also attended by SP (Investigation) Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi , DSP (Legal) Shahid Iqbal and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, the DPO said that police khidmat centers had been set up even at Tehsil level and at all major state-run hospitals to faciliate people. He said that CCTV vigilance cameras had also been installed at lock-ups of police stations in Bahawalpur district.

"IT branch set up at DPO office Bahawalpur had directly been controlling CCTV vigilance cameras installed at lock-ups of police stations," he said.

He directed SDPOs and SHOs to arrest proclaimed and notorious offenders without further delay. He said that investigation of cases should be made on merit basis.