Meeting Held At SCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 02:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) called a meeting of the Stakeholders of Sialkot's Surgical industry, to discuss the matter regarding "Implementation of Medical Devices Regulations (MDR)" as well as the hiring of a 'Foreign consultant' through prospective government funding.

The house further discussed the establishment of a Material Testing Laboratory for the industry, in collaboration with the government.

Furthermore, the prospects of developing 'Furnaces' in Sialkot in order to end the monopoly of local suppliers and to stabilise material prices were also discussed.

