Meeting held for anti-dengue campaign under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :A meeting was held regarding the anti-dengue campaign under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Anjum Raja, Assistant Commissioners and heads of related departments participated in the meeting.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr.

Asad Ismail gave a complete briefing regarding anti-dengue activities.

Deputy Commissioner Attock reviewed the performance of all departments in detail.

Deputy Commissioner Attock strictly instructed that strict legal action should be taken against those found where dengue larvae are found.

He also requested the public to keep their surroundings dry and clean so that dengue mosquito breeding ends. can be