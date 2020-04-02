UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held For Devising Strategy To Control Spreading Of COVID-19 In Capital

Thu 02nd April 2020

Meeting held for devising strategy to control spreading of COVID-19 in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :A meeting was held in the Interior Ministry for devising a strategy to control spreading of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Federal capital.

The meeting which was presided over by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Barrister Shahzad Akbar took various important decisions to control coronavirus, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

It was decided that over 16 basic health units would be operationalized besides devising strategy for arranging at 100 beds for COVID-19 patients.

It was also decided that number of quick response teams would also be enhanced with the cooperation of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Ministry of National Health.

Direction of National Coordination Committee including lock down, provision of essential items etc would be strictly implemented.

It was decided that zakat committee in Islamabad would also be operationalized for immediate provision of Rs 3000 to the needy people.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IGP Islamabad, DIG Operation, Secretary Interior and other senior officials.

