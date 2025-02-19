Meeting held for quality assurance at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Institute of Physics and Quality Enhancement Cell, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur,

jointly organized a meeting on the topic of Quality Assurance Procedures.

Director Institute of Physics Prof Dr Altaf Hussain welcomed the delegation

of Quality Enhancement Cell.

Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof Dr Asadullah Madani, Additional Director Quality Enhancement

Cell Rao Mazhar Hussain, and Deputy Director Quality Enhancement Cell Eng. Muhammad Ahmed were also

present.

The Quality Enhancement Cell team visited the Institute of Physics where Prof Dr Altaf Hussain briefed

them about steps taken to promote high-quality educational environment.

The team appreciated commitment of the institution for academic excellence.

Prof Dr Altaf Hussain thanked the team for addressing concerns of the faculty.