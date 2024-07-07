Meeting held for reforms in education, health sectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur regarding reforms in Health and education sectors in which important policy decisions were taken.

Directives were issued by the CM to improve and streamline the existing system of education and health aimed at ensuring efficient management and improving service delivery to the desired level.

The chief minister stressed the need of devolution of management in these sectors to lower level and further directed to post additional director general at the regional level for better and efficient management.

He remarked that such large departments with huge human resources could not efficiently managed from provincial level, adding that service delivery can be improved only when manged and looked after at local level; and therefore, it is necessary to shift the workload to regional level .

He further directed that teachers and paramedical staff recruited on domicile basis should be reposted in the areas of their respective domicile where they are supposed to serve and necessary amendments be proposed in the relevant laws for this purpose.

He directed the high ups of health department to collect complete data of the unused or under used medical equipments in all the government hospitals of the province within a week and said that steps should be taken to put the medical equipment into use or otherwise shift them to hospitals where they can be utilized to the optimum.

He underscored the need of digitizing the health and education departments for better utilization of resources and effective monitoring of service delivery, and directed the authorities concerned for steps to this end on priority basis.

During meeting it was informed that the initiatives of the present provincial government have resulted in significant improvement in Primary healthcare system, and added that the time when the present provincial government took over, only 0.05 mln people visted primary healthcare facilities for treatment every month at average whereas the number has increased to 0.07 mln now which clearly indicates that service delivery in the primary healthcare outlets has improved.

The chief minister hailed the improvement in the primary health care system and directed that efforts should be continue to further strengthen and improve the primary health care system to ensure treatment facilities to the people at the local level.

He directed the authorities concerned that there should be no transfer of teachers without vacant posts in the education department. Apart from this, appointment of teaching cadre employees against administrative positions should be stopped and the teaching and management cadres should be kept separately in the health and education department.

Matters related to the launching of Education Card on the analogy of Health card were also discussed in the meeting to facilitate the children to get admissions in private sector schools in areas where public sector schools do not exist or are inaccessible for any reason.