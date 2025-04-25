Open Menu

Meeting Held For Widening, Rehabilitation Of 17 Bridges Along N-95

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 06:23 PM

In a significant step toward enhancing the beauty of Swat and improving modern travel facilities, a comprehensive development plan had been initiated for the widening and rehabilitation of 17 bridges along the N-95 highway from Landakay to Fatehpur

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) In a significant step toward enhancing the beauty of Swat and improving modern travel facilities, a comprehensive development plan had been initiated for the widening and rehabilitation of 17 bridges along the N-95 highway from Landakay to Fatehpur.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Swat, Shehzad Mahboob, a high-level meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamid Boneri here on Friday to discuss road construction, repair, and expansion projects linked to the initiative.

Deputy Director NHA, Anwar Usman Khattak, gave a detailed presentation on the project, highlighting its scope and implementation strategy.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners of Khwazakhela, Babuzai, Barikot, and Charbagh; SDPO City Mingora; and officials from WAPDA, Sui Northern Gas, PTCL, Telecommunication, Public Health Engineering, and other relevant departments.

The primary objective of the meeting was to ensure the timely completion of the proposed development plan and to address any potential obstacles promptly.

Emphasis was placed on the early relocation of utility lines to avoid delays. All departments were directed to work in close coordination and fulfill their responsibilities within the set time frame.

ADC Hamid Bunneri noted that, given the increasing traffic in Swat, this project will not only enhance the district's scenic appeal but also provide safe and modern travel facilities to the public.

