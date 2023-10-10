Open Menu

Meeting Held In Bid To Smooth Traffic Flow, Law Enforcement To Prevent Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan chair a meeting at Traffic Headquarters in a bid to further improve traffic flow and law enforcement to prevent road accidents.

All circle in-charges including branch in-charges and traffic wardens participated in the meeting, said in a press release here on Tuesday.

CTO Rawalpindi reviewed the performance report of all the circle in-charges and also announced a reward for conducting successful operation against encroachments and to maintain flow of traffic.

Khan also assigned special tasks to all circle in-charges regarding the provision of licensing facilities in colleges, universities, government and private institutions in their circles.

CTO said that strict action will be taken against the motorcyclists without helmets.

In addition to take strict action against lane violations, overspeeding, and negligent and careless driving, citizens should also be made aware of traffic rules, and road safety, he added.

