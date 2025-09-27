Meeting held in Murree to combat dengue spread

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi chaired a meeting in Murree to discuss dengue prevention measures, with officials from various departments briefing on strategies to combat the virus.

DC issued strict instructions to implement all possible steps to curb the virus, particularly due to the heightened risk following heavy monsoon rains. He emphasized that Health Department and allied teams are actively working in the field, but public awareness is crucial. He urged citizens to adhere to dengue SOPs and cooperate with the administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Umar Awais, Assistant Commissioner Faisal Ahmad, CEO District Health Authority Dr. Azhar Abbas, CEO education Nuzhat Kalsum, Manager Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Talha Mir and others attended the meeting.

Officers were tasked with intensifying anti-dengue drives and ensuring cleanliness in populated areas. In a hilly region like Murree, stagnant water from rains increases the risk of larvae breeding, necessitating robust public campaigns.