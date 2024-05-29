Meeting Held In Narowal To Ensure Ban On Polythene Bags
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 06:23 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza to ensure the implementation of the ban on polythene bags on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Malik Naveed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Haroon Khan, and Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, Assistant Director Environmental Protection Umar Daraz, and officials from relevant departments, along with President of the Grocery Merchants Association Shahjahan Butt, President of the Traders Association Mazhar Hafeez, President of the Bakers Association Mian Muhammad Shahid, and others.
On this occasion, the DC of Narowal stated that the earth is a precious gift from the Almighty, and we must cherish it.
Environmental pollution is causing diseases, and the excessive use of polythene bags is a major cause of land pollution.
Therefore, we must eliminate the use of polythene bags to keep our land and environment clean and pure.
The DC appealed to representatives of social organizations to ensure the implementation of government orders for the elimination of polythene bags.
The Lahore High Court's order and the government decision must be enforced by June 5, after which a full-scale crackdown will be initiated by the administration.
The DPO Narowal instructed the officers of the Environmental Protection Department to organize awareness seminars and rallies throughout the district to educate the citizens about the harms of using polythene bags.
He emphasized adopting eco-friendly practices in daily life and avoiding the use of items that contribute to pollution, such as plastics and chemicals.
During the meeting, social organizations reiterated their commitment to promoting the use of cloth bags instead of plastic ones during purchases and sales.
