Meeting held on Establishment of Adult Vaccination Centers in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho, chaired a meeting on the establishment of vaccination centers across the province.

The meeting focused on the needs and requirements of each district in Sindh regarding providing vaccinations for health and frontline workers.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Health, Dr. Kazim Jatoi, DG Health Sindh, Dr. Irshad Memon, EOC Coordinator Mr. Fayyaz Abbassi, and the DHO's of each district attended through video call online, via Zoom.

The meeting focused on the importance of vaccinating health and frontline workers against Covid-19 as rapidly as possible in order to curb the spread of the infection through health professionals.

Health Minister emphasized that the health workers not willing to receive the vaccine will receive show causes notices for doing so and will not be allowed to work in the health sector as they could potentially cause spread of covid and further mutations of the virus.

The first dose of the covid vaccine is being rolled out in every division and district in Sindh and efforts are underway to start the second dose for those who have received the first.

SMS alerts will be sent out to those registered as having received the first dose of the vaccine to update them on the availability of the second dose.

The AstraZeneca vaccine against covid will be available by early March and healthcare workers as well as the general public who are above the age of 60 will be notified regarding it and to register with their CNIC's to receive their first doses.

Each district appointed DHO is responsible for the monitoring of the vaccine doses as well as ensure that the vials, it is transferred in, are kept at optimal conditions.

It was also advised to observe any potential side effects from the vaccine and to record them as they occur and to provide free treatment in those instances.

Due to the rapid need for adaptability in terms of vaccine centers it was also suggested that both public and private facilities be utilized in order to serve the greatest number of individuals as possible.

Todate, there are 198,484 healthcare and frontline workers who are registered for the vaccine, 111,547 in the public sector and 86,937 in the private sector. The total number of frontline workers vaccinated so far is 55,458 across the province.